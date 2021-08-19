Metronome Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00009132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and $72,033.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00136075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,232.05 or 1.00088164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00896665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,315,383 coins and its circulating supply is 12,029,009 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

