Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 350,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after buying an additional 236,123 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

