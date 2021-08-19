MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

