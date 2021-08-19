Milestone Resources Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 151.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 0.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,860,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,477,976 shares of company stock valued at $455,591,428 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

