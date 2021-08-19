Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $108.63 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 289,259 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 6.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $108,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after buying an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 194.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,552,000 after buying an additional 522,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.64. The company had a trading volume of 707,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $308.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

