Millennium Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 381,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PNNT opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

