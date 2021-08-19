Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,612,775.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,002,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,008. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ALG opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

