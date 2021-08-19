Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

