Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vaxart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

