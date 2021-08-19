Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 320.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $79.97 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

