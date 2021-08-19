Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,421 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

