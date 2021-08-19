Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $69,000 in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

