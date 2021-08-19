Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$24.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.94.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$24.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$878.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

