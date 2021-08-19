Mist Price Tops $0.13 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Mist has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00862164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00104867 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

