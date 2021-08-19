Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

NYSE MCW opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

