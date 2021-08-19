MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $327.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

