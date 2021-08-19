MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.22

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €8.22 ($9.67) and last traded at €7.85 ($9.24), with a volume of 102188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.08 ($9.51).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on MLP in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $858.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 176.80 and a quick ratio of 175.73.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

