Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mmtec were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mmtec by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

MTC stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Mmtec, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

