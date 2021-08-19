MobileGo (MGO) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $59,217.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileGo Profile

MGO is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

