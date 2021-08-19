Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,748.01. 42,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,635.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.