Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 422,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,700,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,089. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.