Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 422,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,700,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,089. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.