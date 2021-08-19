Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aflac by 421.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 622,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 73.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after buying an additional 602,778 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 85,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

