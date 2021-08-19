Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 1,092,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

