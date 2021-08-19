Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. United Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,437. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.02. The company has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

