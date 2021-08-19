Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Up 26.3% in July

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76. Molecular Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molecular Data by 478.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data during the first quarter worth $490,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

