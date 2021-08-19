Momo (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Momo has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.