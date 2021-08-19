Momo (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Momo has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40.
Momo Company Profile
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
