Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $999.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.