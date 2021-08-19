Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Emelie Tirre Sells 42,000 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emelie Tirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

