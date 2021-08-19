Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.54. The company had a trading volume of 486,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

