Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Ameren stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

