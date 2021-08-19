Morgan Stanley Buys 622 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 68.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

