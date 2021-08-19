Morgan Stanley Has $10.04 Million Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PML. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 18.5% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PML opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

