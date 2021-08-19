Morgan Stanley Lowers AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) to Equal Weight

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUOTY. cut shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Shares of AUOTY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.49.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.