Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,138 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,584. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

