Morgan Stanley Raises The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $144.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.17.

ALL opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

