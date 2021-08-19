Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Arkema stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

