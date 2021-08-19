Morgan Stanley Sells 38,593 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Korn Ferry worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.