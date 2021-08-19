Morgan Stanley Sells 50,732 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

