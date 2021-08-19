Morgan Stanley Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $90.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.95.

SRPT opened at $75.00 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

