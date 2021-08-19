Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

MNARF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MNARF remained flat at $$14.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

