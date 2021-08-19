Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 109,237 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

