Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $233.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $235.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

