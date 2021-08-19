MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

MP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.68 and a beta of 4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.