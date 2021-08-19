MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI opened at $610.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.19. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.