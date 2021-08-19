MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTYFF. CIBC boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

