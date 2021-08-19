MU DANK (DANK) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MU DANK has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $589,163.64 and $967,088.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001142 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036676 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031044 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

