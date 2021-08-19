Mustang Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $243.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

