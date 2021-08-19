Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.40. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 2,236 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

