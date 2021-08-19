Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $192.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

