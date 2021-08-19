National Bankshares Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.10.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.92 on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$29.77 and a one year high of C$43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.66%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

